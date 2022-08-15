'There's no reason for these shots': CDC's case for vax mandates crumbles

With new CDC guidelines that essentially acknowledge people who are vaccinated are not protected from infection from COVID-19, attorneys who have filed lawsuits on behalf of military members, students, health-care workers and others argue there is no longer a case for mandates.

Millions have lost their livelihoods and faced exclusion "from everyday life activities and basic medical care" because of "a differentiation that the CDC now admits does not make sense," wrote Michael Senger, an attorney with the New Civil Liberties Alliance, which has filed many cases arguing for the efficacy of natural immunity from infection, Just the News reported.

"This implies that mandates based on 2-dose vaccination are now useless" and the case for booster mandates is not much stronger, Yale University epidemiologist Harvey Risch wrote Friday on his Telegram channel.

"This was the only potential compelling interest in vaccine mandates."

TRENDING: The blinders are off

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Attorney Jenin Younes of the New Civil Liberties Alliance said in an email that the defendants in its natural-immunity lawsuits will argue the new CDC guidance makes their lawsuits moot.

"However, because we argued that their constitutional rights were already violated, and we are seeking recognition of that going forward, the courts should not dismiss the appeals (or cases still pending in lower courts) on mootness grounds," Younes wrote.

Attorney R. Davis Younts told Just the News the new CDC guidance won't change military mandates "but absolutely should.

Is it now clear there was never a good reason for people to get COVID shots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (504 Votes) 1% (7 Votes)

He argued "the whole justification for denying religious accommodation [requests] is that there's no safe alternative to the vaccine."

Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver told Just the News it "seems like every day the FDA or the CDC or some report continues to confirm what we've been saying, that there's no reason for these shots" to be mandatory.

U.S. Freedom Flyers cofounder Joshua Yoder, whose group challenged vaccine mandates for pilots, wrote in an email that the new guidance is "another mile marker in the long march of incompetence from Washington bureaucrats that claims to follow 'science' yet this science has been out for well over a year and has been by the CDC and the corporations that are clearly state actors."

First Liberty Institute senior counsel David Hacker told Just the News the Department of Defense must "rescind its ill-conceived vaccine mandate or provide religious accommodation" for First Liberty's clients.

Among the clients are Navy SEALs and Air Force members.

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!