Nonwhite authors claim Barnes & Noble is racist

Bookseller wants to give shelf space to books that will sell

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2022 at 4:14pm
(SPECTATOR) – When James Daunt became the CEO of the national bookseller Barnes & Noble in 2019, he came with a clear vision: return decision-making on book selection to local store managers.

Previously, many publishers had deals with Barnes & Noble that gave them the ability to dictate which books would get shelf space. The rest of the decisions were made by New York–based Barnes & Noble advisers who would tell stores across the country which books to display.

Putting power into the hands of staff members at individual stores who could curate a collection that appealed to local tastes reversed Barnes & Noble’s years of decline. Today, the store has increased sales and lowered costs.

