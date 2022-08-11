A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

North Korea declares victory against pandemic, citing COVID 'miracle'

Lifts maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed last May

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2022 at 4:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un

(FRANCE 24) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared victory in the battle against the novel coronavirus, ordering a lifting of maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed in May, state media said on Thursday.
Advertising

North Korea has not revealed how many confirmed infections of the virus it has found, but since July 29 it has reported no new suspected cases with what international aid organisations say are limited testing capabilities.

While lifting the maximum anti-pandemic measures, Kim said that North Korea must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier and intensifying the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis,” according to a report by state news agency KCNA.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







El Salvador president: What would U.S say if our police raided my opponent?
U.S. to send warships through Taiwan Straight 'in the coming days'
Why Russia wants to play down a strike on its forces in Crimea
5 more E.U. nations to help France combat wildfire
North Korea declares victory against pandemic, citing COVID 'miracle'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×