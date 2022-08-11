A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Northern Mexico runs out of water, may impact beer production

President urges beverage companies to shift production elsewhere due to extreme drought

Published August 11, 2022 at 4:17pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Extreme drought in northern Mexico has sparked a water crisis. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addressed the beer industry in the region to shift production elsewhere because of sustainability factors, reported Bloomberg.

The water crisis is particularly critical in Monterrey, one of Mexico's most important economic hubs and home to some of the largest beermakers in the world, such as Heineken NV.

Some neighborhoods in Monterrey have been without water for nearly three months, and Heineken's facility has suffered as waterways dry up. Residents have protested commercial districts due to their oversized demand for local water.

Read the full story ›

