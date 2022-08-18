'This is not doctored': See IRS recruit 'Police Academy'-style armed agents

In the wake of the passage of the massive Democratic Party spending bill that expands the IRS by 87,000 agents, a Republican congressman has released visual evidence that only increases the cause for concern among American taxpayers.

"These are not auditions for the next Police Academy sequel. This is an actual IRS recruiting program," wrote Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., on Twitter.

These are not auditions for the next Police Academy sequel. This is an actual IRS recruiting program: pic.twitter.com/KUFqxmbDpW — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 16, 2022

TRENDING: Freedom or totalitarianism – which will Americans choose?

Two videos posted on Twitter show "IRS special agent" recruits awkwardly wielding weapons, handcuffs and other detention devices as they act out simulated arrests of offenders.

This one shows the recruits acting out a situation in which they enter a gymnasium to take suspects into custody, with one recruit declaring "you're under arrest for conspiracy":

This is not doctored. pic.twitter.com/EkIDbWLZ9N — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) August 17, 2022

Does this video instill confidence in you? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (2 Votes) 99% (208 Votes)

In this report posted by Massie, IRS agents are seen conducting arrest simulations with potential student recruits at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah:

In case you thought the IRS needed 87,000 more agents to help you with your tax returns and audit billionaires, watch this: Highlights from the IRS Adrian recruiting project. Link to original video: https://t.co/jgCluHuvvM pic.twitter.com/QXlHmDBR6D — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 17, 2022

President Biden and his Democratic allies have insisted there won't be any "new audits" of people making under $400,000 a year to go with the 87,000 new agents and the $80 million in taxpayer funds allotted to the agency.

However, the group Americans for Tax Reform points out that a preliminary assessment by the Congressional Budget Office found that at least $20 billion of new revenue from increased IRS audits will come from individuals earning less than $400,000 per year.

"CBO's analysis directly contradicts claims from the Biden White House and Congressional Democrats," the group notes.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!