Not 'lovin' it': Flier fined big bucks for hiding McMuffins in luggage

Detector dog sniffs out passenger's backpack

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2022 at 9:26pm
(Image by Vijaya narasimha from Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- An air traveler was recently fined nearly $2,000 by the Australian government for failing to declare two egg and beef sausage McMuffins in their luggage.

The unidentified traveler had arrived at Darwin Airport from Bali, according to Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

A detector dog named Zinta sniffed out the passenger’s backpack. After further inspection, officials found the McMuffins and a ham croissant that had been purchased at a McDonald’s in Bali.

