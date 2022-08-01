A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
One kind of cookie reigns supreme as Americans' favorite

62% agree that it's hard to beat the taste of classic recipe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:30pm
(Image by InspiredImages from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Four in 10 Americans are confident enough in their cookie-baking skills that they would quit their jobs to become a baker. A survey of 2,000 Americans confirms our love for cookies, revealing that 82 percent of respondents enjoy baking their own cookies. Half enjoy the sweet snack so much that they bake their own at least once a month.

Of those who bake homemade cookies, 64 percent are confident they could bake the “perfect” cookie. However, they didn’t master it on the first try — results found it takes the average respondent five tries before they can bake a top-notch cookie.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Crumbl Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the survey delved further into what makes a cookie “perfect.” Chocolate chips come out as the clear winner: 62 percent agree that it’s hard to beat the taste of a classic chocolate chip cookie.

Read the full story ›

