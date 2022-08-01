One kind of cookie reigns supreme as Americans' favorite

(STUDY FINDS) -- Four in 10 Americans are confident enough in their cookie-baking skills that they would quit their jobs to become a baker. A survey of 2,000 Americans confirms our love for cookies, revealing that 82 percent of respondents enjoy baking their own cookies. Half enjoy the sweet snack so much that they bake their own at least once a month.

Of those who bake homemade cookies, 64 percent are confident they could bake the “perfect” cookie. However, they didn’t master it on the first try — results found it takes the average respondent five tries before they can bake a top-notch cookie.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Crumbl Cookies for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, the survey delved further into what makes a cookie “perfect.” Chocolate chips come out as the clear winner: 62 percent agree that it’s hard to beat the taste of a classic chocolate chip cookie.

