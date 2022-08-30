Pacific island country bars U.S. ship from docking months after signing pact with China

By Micaela Burrow

The Solomon Islands prevented a U.S. Coast Guard ship from docking for routine refueling, just months after the strategic island chain signed a security pact with China that could edge out U.S. influence in the region.

The U.S. Coast Guard vessel Oliver Henry requested diplomatic permission to dock in the port at Honiara on Aug. 23, but the Solomons did not respond, according to Axios. The Solomons imposed a moratorium on entry for all naval vessels regardless of their country of origin while authorities resolved issues in the approval system Tuesday, refuting “misinformation” in foreign media that the islands had deferred to China by blocking the Oliver Henry, according to a statement.

“We’ve seen the Chinese try to bully and coerce nations throughout the Indo-Pacific to do their bidding and to serve what they believe their selfish national security interests are rather than the broader interests of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said, according to Axios, referring to China’s behavior broadly.

China signed a policing agreement with the Solomons in March, giving China a role in the Solomons’ internal security formerly held by Australia, per a 2018 pact, Reuters reported. China has similar security agreements with other islands in the south Pacific region, including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu, according to CNA.

China and the Solomons also signed a security cooperation agreement that could allow for the islands to host Chinese warships and possibly military bases, according to a leaked draft, worrying both the U.S. and Australia, The Associated Press reported.

Solomon Islands authorities claimed a communications delay between the ship and the Office of Prime Minister caused the approval to be issued after the ship had departed, even though the prime minister had granted permission for the Oliver Henry to participate in the FFA Island Chief operation to monitor illegal fishing on Aug. 20.

“We have requested our partners to give us time to review and put in place our new processes before sending further requests for military vessels to enter the country,” Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said.

Problems with foreign military vessels entering Solomons waters without permission also prompted the moratorium, according to the Solomons government.

The Solomons are “the stepping stones to East Asia,” former National Security Council director for Oceania and Indo-Pacific security Alex Gray told Axios. “If the Chinese gain sway in any of them, it changes the entire contour of what the U.S. and Australia and our allies can do in the entire region,” Gray said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy traveled to the Solomons earlier in August officially to commemorate the Battle of Guadalcanal, when Allied forces fought to retain control of the strategic island chain in World War II, Axios reported.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

