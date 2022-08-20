A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Parents concerned by proposed changes to history curricula, re-branding Founding Fathers

'Fuller and fairer picture of America's past' being called a 'slippery slope'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 20, 2022 at 2:29pm
(FOX NEWS) – The Virginia Board of Education delayed public hearings on new draft of history standards which proponents say will offer a fuller and fairer picture of America's past.

State law requires standards to be updated at least every seven years. Revisions to the 2015 history and social studies standards began under former Gov. Ralph Northam, D., with input from experts on indigenous, African American, Asian American and Hispanic history, among other cultures.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow believes there are deficiencies in the proposed updates that first need to be addressed. "We’re on our way to having the best standards in the nation, and I don’t want any of us to settle for anything less," Balow said.

Read the full story ›

