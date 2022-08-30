A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith U.S.TESTING THE FAITH
Pastor of megachurch steps aside due to inappropriate relationship with woman

'We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures'

WND News Services
Published August 29, 2022
(DALLAS MORNING NEWS) -- The pastor of a prominent Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch said he had an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and will step down from preaching and teaching.

Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, told his congregation Sunday that the relationship was not sexual or romantic. But elders at the Southern Baptist church believed the messages exchanged over Instagram were “unguarded and unwise” and “revealed something unhealthy in me,” Chandler said.

“We cannot be a church where anyone is above the Scriptures and above the high heavenly call into Christ Jesus,” said Chandler, who has led the church for 19 years. “The Word of God holds me to a certain standard. And I fell short.”

WND News Services
