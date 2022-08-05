A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PayPal unfreezes 'Moms for Liberty' funds after governor announces crackdown on 'woke' banking

Grassroots organization promotes parental rights

Published August 5, 2022 at 3:00pm
(FLORIDA VOICE NEWS) – Moms for Liberty said PayPal unfroze the money in the group’s account following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement last week that Florida would crack down on “woke” banking.

Moms for Liberty was founded in 2021 by parents and former school board members. Their mission focuses on defending parental rights with a massive grassroots network of parents across the country.

Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tina Descovich said the organization had operated on PayPal for more than a year before running into the most recent problems.

PayPal unfreezes 'Moms for Liberty' funds after governor announces crackdown on 'woke' banking
