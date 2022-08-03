A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pelosi babbles about Ben Franklin's 'presidency' during Taiwan visit

Goes off-script about inventor and statesman

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay)

(Image by Jan Vašek from Pixabay)

Those 80-year-olds, or near 80-year-olds, in Washington seem to have trouble with their thought processes.

Although Joe Biden is only approaching his 80th, he's been found multiple times since he took office making statements that defy understanding.

Now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, already in her 80s, has joined the club.

During her visit to Taiwan, she started talking about the "presidency" of Benjamin Franklin.

TRENDING: The LGBT strategy to gain constitutional protection

He, of course, was a prominent statesman and inventor. But he wasn't president. At least not of the United States.

It is the Gateway Pundit that highlighted her mistake, explaining that "Pelosi short-circuits" on her trip.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D- Calif., arrives for her visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 2. 2022. (Courtesy Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D- Calif., arrives for her visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, Aug. 2. 2022. (Courtesy Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The report explained, "Pelosi was the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in 1997. Much has changed since then including America’s embarrassing loss and surrender to the Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan last year under Joe Biden.

Did Nancy Pelosi do the right thing by voicing support for Taiwan amid threats from China?

"Pelosi’s visit took her crime family and insider trading out of the headlines for a few days."

But, the report said, that's when she started "babbling in confusion. Pelosi went off script and started talking about President “Benjamin Franklin” who was an inventor and statesman but never a president."

She said, "I said at a meeting earlier with the parliamentarian in our earliest days of our founding of our country, Benjamin Franklin [garbled] presidency said, freedom and democracy. Freedom and democracy are one thing. Security here. If we don’t have. We can't have either if we don't have both. So security, economics, a secured economy, and again they're all related, and we want Taiwan to always have freedom with security and we're not backing down."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







U.S. military exercise 'includes decapitation plan' for N. Korea's dictator
Democrats in House demand testimony from major gun-company exec
Pelosi babbles about Ben Franklin's 'presidency' during Taiwan visit
Christian flag flies over major U.S. city hall after years-long battle
Dam breaks: More Dem leaders want Joe Biden out of their way in 2024
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×