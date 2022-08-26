A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Could poor coffee harvests send prices even higher?

Drought and frost are affecting crop yields

Published August 26, 2022 at 3:55pm
Published August 26, 2022 at 3:55pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Coffee prices have been in a tight trading pattern for much of this year and at the highest levels since the commodity boom a decade ago. Poor harvest outlooks and tighter global supplies could send prices even higher.

Let's first examine the world's largest coffee exporter, Brazil – its top-producing areas of Parana, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais are expected to produce poor harvests because of drought and frost. This means global supplies will tighten further, resulting in what could be even more coffee inflation for U.S. consumers.

According to Bloomberg, "'Very dry weather over Brazil's major arabica-growing regions during the second half of August added to drier-than-normal conditions the region has seen' due to the La Nina weather phenomenon, the Hightower Report said."

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions have hurt coffee production in neighboring Colombia, another major producer. Producers in Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica also show crop stress signs.

