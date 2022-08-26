Pope re-appoints pro-LGBT priest as adviser to Vatican communications department

(LIFESITE NEWS) – The prominently pro-LGBT Jesuit Father James Martin has announced Pope Francis has re-appointed him to another five-year term as a consultor for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

“I’m happy to share the news that the Holy Father has re-appointed me to another five-year term as a consultor for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication,” Martin wrote on Twitter. “I’m honored by the appointment and so much enjoy working with the Dicastery.”

The letter was signed by Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, on March 21, 2022, but Martin wrote he was only allowed to release the news August 25.

