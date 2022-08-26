A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith
Pope re-appoints pro-LGBT priest as adviser to Vatican communications department

Arguably the most prominent activist in Church for LGBT issues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2022 at 12:58pm
Pope Francis from behind (Photo by Nacho Arteaga on Unsplash)

(LIFESITE NEWS) – The prominently pro-LGBT Jesuit Father James Martin has announced Pope Francis has re-appointed him to another five-year term as a consultor for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

“I’m happy to share the news that the Holy Father has re-appointed me to another five-year term as a consultor for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication,” Martin wrote on Twitter. “I’m honored by the appointment and so much enjoy working with the Dicastery.”

The letter was signed by Cardinal Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, on March 21, 2022, but Martin wrote he was only allowed to release the news August 25.

Read the full story ›

