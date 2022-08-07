A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Popular children's toy store makes startling comeback

Reopens in 9 states, more locations 'coming soon'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2022 at 6:09pm
(Image by ErikaWittlieb from Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Toys R Us, the beloved children's toy store, is officially back inside Macy's locations in 9 states, with more "coming soon."

The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete by October 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri, according to the Macy's website. The additional locations opening soon across the country are listed as well.

Read the full story ›

