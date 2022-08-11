A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Portland Cracker Barrel latest casualty amid crime wave

'There's a lot of theft'

Published August 11, 2022 at 4:12pm
Interior of Cracker Barrel restaurant (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A Portland Cracker Barrel abruptly shut down this week, with employees reporting that the closure is due to security issues in the area.

"There's a lot of theft," local man Steve Goodwin told KGW when news of the closure spread in town. "People on drugs."

Cracker Barrel confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that its location at the Jantzen Beach mall shuttered, explaining the company made the decision after evaluating "the performance" of the store.

