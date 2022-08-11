Portland Cracker Barrel latest casualty amid crime wave

(FOX NEWS) – A Portland Cracker Barrel abruptly shut down this week, with employees reporting that the closure is due to security issues in the area.

"There's a lot of theft," local man Steve Goodwin told KGW when news of the closure spread in town. "People on drugs."

Cracker Barrel confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that its location at the Jantzen Beach mall shuttered, explaining the company made the decision after evaluating "the performance" of the store.

Read the full story ›