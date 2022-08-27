A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prestigious science journal claims Western science created 2 sexes to 'reinforce gender, racial divisions'

Claims are another attempt to recast binary sexual identities to fit transgender agenda

WND News Services
Published August 27, 2022
(THE BLAZE) – Scientific American magazine was mocked and ridiculed over bizarre claims it made about binary sex roles in Western science in a series of tweets. The claims were a part of a Twitter thread attempting to recast the binary sexual identities in order to fit the transgender agenda.

"Before the late 18th century, Western science recognized only one sex – the male – and considered the female body an inferior version of it. The shift historians call the 'two-sex model' served mainly to reinforce gender and racial divisions by tying social status to the body," read the sixth tweet in the series of seven.

“It's not just complex in the context of intersex," read a quote from medical anthropologist Katrina Karkazis. "Our bodies are far more variable than our categories. Part of what's happened is people become slotted into this binary framework.”

