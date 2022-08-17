A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Proposal would ban students from sharing ANY non-school messages

Would penalize kids for 'showing a friend an Instagram post at lunch'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2022 at 8:00pm
(Pexels)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania school district proposal would prohibit students from sharing any messages not related to school activities.

This means Pennridge School District students “quite literally,” as the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression put it, would not be able to hand out Valentine’s Day cards, birthday invitations or wear a button supporting a political candidate.

The new proposal even would penalize students for “showing a friend an Instagram post at lunch,” according to FIRE. If all this sounds too ridiculous to be true, see for yourself:

Read the full story ›

