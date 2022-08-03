Prove your sex! Public schools in one state now require proof to participate in sports

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Oklahoma public schools from kindergarten through college will now require all students to show proof of “biological sex at birth” in order to complete in school sports, NBC reported.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill March 30, the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” that requires athletes to compete based on biological sex, the news outlet reported. The law “requires certain athletic teams to be designated based on biological sex” and “require[s] execution of an affidavit” to qualify for the team.

The Oklahoma law mandated that student-athletes 17 and younger must present the affidavit signed by a parent or legal guardian, prior to the beginning of the academic year, according to the Washington Examiner. Athletes 18 and older must also sign a similar affidavit while also providing “any change in the status of the biological sex of the student” within 30 days.

TRENDING: The LGBT strategy to gain constitutional protection

EDITOR'S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today's shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America's children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America's children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden's far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, "We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need." The result? Untold numbers of America's kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "WHAT'S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?"

Read the full story ›