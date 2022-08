(CELIA FARBER) -- Aug 6, NY Post, article quotes Anne Heche’s rep and boyfriend, saying she was expected to make it.

Coverage was mostly focused on condemnation of Heche, then it turned to reportage that she was not “expected” to survive, then that she had died.

But something is off. The sheer intensity— the propaganda smoked burnish and zeal of the coverage. Why?

Read the full story ›