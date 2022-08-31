'Quit sending naked pictures': Pilot says he'll turn plane around after passenger AirDrops nudes

(DAILY DOT) -- A viral video shows a Southwest Airlines pilot telling passengers that if they continue to AirDrop nude photos to each other, he will have to deplane them and get security involved.

Teighlor Marsalis captured the Southwest Airlines pilot’s announcement in a TikTok posted on Thursday. In the video, the pilot says that if passengers continue to AirDrop nude photos to other passengers while the plane is on the ground, he will “have to pull back into the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off. We’re going to have to get security involved.”

“Vacation is going to be ruined,” the pilot says over the plane’s intercom. “Whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures, and let’s get yourselves to Cabo.”

