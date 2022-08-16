The REAL reason transgender groomers are targeting America's children

Twitter recently banned the term “groomer” as being “anti-LGBT.” However, “groomer” is precisely the right term to describe those involved in today’s widespread phenomenon of “gender activists” indoctrinating, seducing and flat-out recruiting American children into “identifying” as transgender. This has already led to countless children taking powerful and dangerous drugs, undergoing double mastectomies and chemical-or-surgical castration, resulting – tragically but not surprisingly – in an astronomical suicide rate. How can this possibly be happening in America?

Let’s start at the beginning, by clearly and unequivocally stating out loud today’s forbidden truth: It is literally impossible for a male to become a female, or for a female to become a male. Impossible.

The entire human race – which is to say, virtually all people of every ethnicity, skin color, religion, political ideology and socioeconomic status – recognized this obvious truth from the beginning of human life on earth until around 2013. That’s when the powerful LGBT lobby pressured and intimidated the notoriously weak-kneed American Psychiatric Association into de-pathologizing gender identity disorder in the fifth edition of its “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” (so-called “DSM-5”), psychiatrists’ official “bible” for diagnosing mental illnesses.

Thus was transgenderism, until then a vexing mental disorder, suddenly declared to be perfectly normal, as virtually the entire “mainstream media” exuberantly reported at the time.

Except it’s not. “The science” regarding gender couldn’t be more clear and incontrovertible: Virtually all of the 30-40 trillion cells in an adult male’s body are permanently encoded with XY – that means MALE – chromosomes. So changing one’s first name and pronouns, wearing women’s clothing and growing one’s hair long and taking estrogen – even having one’s private parts surgically mutilated – does not transform a man into a woman. Likewise, though a woman cuts her hair, has her breasts amputated and receives testosterone injections, she does not magically morph into a man.

Regardless of the very real emotional suffering (“dysphoria”) that can and often does accompany gender identity disorder, pretending to be the opposite sex and mutilating one’s body in the process – and nowadays, demanding that everyone else in society support one’s delusion, thereby becoming delusional themselves – is not the best answer.

Nevertheless, America is a free country, and if an adult decides to change his or her name, amputate body parts, take powerful drugs and “identify as” the opposite gender – or as a brand-new gender that never existed until a few months ago – he or she is probably not breaking any laws.

However, during the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness in every area of life, what once was a realm wherein a relatively few troubled adults made sad and often catastrophically irreversible personal choices to medically “transition” to a different gender, has morphed into a depraved and shockingly widespread campaign to GROOM America’s children to “identify” as “trans.”

Incredibly, countless LGBT activists, including many public school teachers, have taken to proselytizing this new transgender salvation to America’s children, resulting in untold numbers of school kids being led into lives of not just unending internal conflict, suffering and disability, but far too often, as multiple studies prove, suicide.

That’s right. Research overwhelmingly confirms that staggeringly high percentages of “transgender teens” attempt to commit suicide every year.

And yet, according to no fewer than 11 different studies, fully 80% of those children who are drawn into the “trans” lifestyle – that’s 4 out of 5 – would have totally outgrown their youthful gender dysphoria by the time they emerged from adolescence, had they simply been left alone – that is, not groomed, encouraged and enabled by parents, teachers, peers, social media personalities and cooperative doctors to enter the tragically phantasmagorical world of transgenderism.

Why, then, are so many public-school teachers and others with access to America’s children intent on pushing them to identify as transgender?

There are several powerful contributing factors that must be identified, but one deeper, profound and ultimate reason that underlies them all.

* One factor, of course, is that in today’s increasingly godless, immoral, “postmodern” culture, there are simply lots of broken and deeply disturbed adults who are, right now, “teaching” America’s children. This is not speculation; they publicly advertise this reality on social media sites like Tumblr and TikTok, as many whistleblowers – most notably “Libs of TikTok” – have amply documented. (Recent Libs of TikTok posts document public school grooming episodes like “Kindergarteners sent home with masturbation assignment” and “Teacher asks students to write down how comfortable they are with anal sex,” but there are countless others.)

Here, just to provide a small taste, is one of hundreds of similar social-media videos currently targeting America’s children:

Other factors contributing to today’s transgender grooming craze:

* Powerful LGBT nonprofits like the Human Rights Campaign raise millions of dollars off promoting and championing the issue.

* Mega-corporations like Disney have profit motives intertwined with their radical support for the left’s entire “woke” agenda, manifesting, for example, in its recent release of what is widely being described as the “gayest kids movie yet.” Indeed, Disney staffers have been caught on hidden camera bragging about how they’re obsessed with injecting as much “queerness” as possible into Disney’s entertainment products targeting America’s children.

* Then of course, there are the proverbial liberal suburban parents who fear being labeled racists, homophobes and transphobes more than death itself, making them easy recruitment prey for attending – with their children in tow – all manner of “pride parades” (like the one in Pennsylvania where a man dressed only in a tight bathing suit taught little children how to dance on a stripper pole) and of course the ubiquitous “drag-queen story hour,” as well as “kid-friendly drag shows” in gay bars and other children’s events featuring “gender activists.”

More reasons:

* There is a strong element of social contagion when gender activists flood TikTok and other popular social media aps with their recruitment messages, which are readily absorbed and internalized by vast numbers of troubled adolescents. If you doubt or minimize this social contagion factor, consider that large numbers of teenage girls have spontaneously manifested a tic disorder resembling Tourette’s Syndrome simply as a result of binge watching videos of Tourette’s-afflicted people on TikTok. A great deal of media and medical journal coverage has documented this bizarre social media-caused phenomenon.

* Then there’s the leftist elite’s “1984”-ish obsession with compelling normal people to believe absurd things as a means of controlling their minds. As the history of totalitarianism demonstrates, it’s easier for would-be tyrants to rule a once-free people if, having been pressured to embrace absurdities (in “1984” it was “2+2=5”), they are degraded and intimidated into becoming a more broken, conflicted, polarized and confused version of their former selves.

* Furthermore – and critically – the LGBT agenda serves as the “sharp point of the spear” which the left uses to attack America’s traditional Judeo-Christian culture, which it loathes and fears. No other issue, not even abortion, serves so well as a direct attack on Christians as the LGBT agenda, which is engaged in an all-out, long-term war against the Bible’s clear moral standards.

No wonder the Biden administration, entirely a puppet of the ascendent Marxist left, is so deeply invested in transgender grooming and recruitment of the nation’s youth. The explicitly pro-communist Xavier Becerra, Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary, fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, announcing ghoulishly, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.”

Some Democrat leaders appear to have gone completely mad: In Oregon, openly bisexual Gov. Kate Brown signed the “Menstrual Dignity Act” into law last year, mandating that menstrual “products will be available in all restrooms (male, female and all-gender)” in every public school, K-12, in the state. So, kindergarteners – that means lots of innocent and curious 5-and-6-year-old boys and girls – will have to look at these products every time they go to the restroom, where “[i]nstructions on how to use tampons and pads will be posted,” according to the governor’s official press statement.

As a result of all this, Americans are continually confronted with news stories like that of Colorado mom Erin Lee, whose 12-year-old daughter was invited to an after-school "art club” that was actually an LGBT recruitment club, where she was told she was probably transgender, but that she should lie to her parents about what she was told. That mother is far from alone, as after-school GSA clubs (formerly “Gay-Straight Alliance,” but now re-christened “Gender and Sexualities Alliance”), which purport to be support groups, but in reality are all about recruitment, are rapidly proliferating throughout America’s public schools.

No wonder a brand-new syndrome has now manifested among America’s youth, called Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria, or ROGD.

The ultimate reason all this is happening

Let’s go deeper. What is the actual underlying cause of this sudden preoccupation with grooming America’s children to enter the sad world of transgenderism? Why are some kids with absolutely typical youthful confusion and growing-up pains and anxieties being deliberately channeled in such an utterly catastrophic direction?

Here’s a hint: Why do you suppose pedophiles are obsessed with sex with pre-pubescent children? There’s absolutely nothing sexually attractive about little children – quite the contrary. But the pleasure derived by the pedophile from violating a child is not so much sexual, as it is the relief and satisfaction derived from corrupting and destroying their innocence.

Stay with me here. Young children represent and, indeed, embody innocence and brightness, spiritual qualities which corrupted people themselves once possessed, before they themselves were seduced or violated. Thus the innocence of undefiled children serves as a very unwelcome and uncomfortable reminder of the light and genuine carefree happiness that has been replaced by darkness and conflict within them. So they feel compelled to put out that light … by drawing the child into their dark world.

Here's how I address this phenomenon in “The Marketing of Evil,” during an exploration of the high prevalence of homosexual molestation of young people. (Multiple large U.S. studies conclusively document that early sexual molestation is a primary cause of people later identifying as homosexual.)

Children are exquisitely impressionable, so much so that sexual seduction or assault is a major trauma that can, and often does, reprogram the victim’s identity – his view of who and what he is. … Our prisons are full of child molesters who were molested as children and batterers who were battered as children. An innocent young child has a “bright light” quality that feels mysteriously threatening to those in the grip of corruption. In fact, many see this dynamic at the core of a great deal of child abuse. To the person who’s already been “converted” and is acting out the homosexual lifestyle, it’s deeply satisfying – far beyond mere sexual pleasure – to “initiate” an innocent person. Doing so serves to anesthetize his own conscience and assuage his inner conflict by destroying the innocence of another person, since that innocence tends to make him aware of his own corruption.

As the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh (creator of the popular “What Is a Woman” documentary) correctly points out, when parents encourage and enable their kids to “transition” to the opposite sex, it’s not only child abuse, it’s a form of child sexual abuse.

Consider the case of California teenager Chloe Cole, who recently testified to a Florida legislative committee about how “transitioning” from female to male was the worst mistake of her life, yet one she cannot undo.

Having decided she was transgender at age 12, due to the influence of LGBT activists on social media, Chloe started getting injections of testosterone at 14, and at the tender age of 15 underwent a double mastectomy. Immediately, she says, she regretted her decision.

“I really didn’t understand all of the ramifications of any of the medical decisions that I was making,” said Cole at the hearing. “I was unknowingly physically cutting off my true self from my body, irreversibly and painfully.”

In heartbreaking testimony, the teen, now 17, reflected on what having been seduced into “transitioning” to another gender means for her life now:

“I don’t know if I’ll be able to fully carry a child, and I might be at increased risk for certain cancers, mainly cervical cancer. And because I do not have my breasts – I no longer have breasts – I’m not able to breastfeed whatever future children I have.” After a long pause, Chloe continued: “That realization actually was one of the biggest things that led to me realizing that this was not the path that I should have taken,” adding that “No child should have to experience what I have.”

Although she would like to have children one day, Chloe said she isn’t sure that’s even possible anymore, since her eggs’ viability was compromised by the testosterone injections she received.

Chloe is far from alone. The ever-growing “Sex Change Regret” movement, spearheaded by Walt Heyer, who spent eight years as a “transgender woman” before reclaiming his true identity as a man – and as a Christian – is adding to its numbers daily, as countless Americans who were seduced into the transgender world and regretted it seek a way back. Heyer’s SexChangeRegret.com website is one of the best places to start that search.

Let’s get real, America: Adults convincing a 14-year-old girl to get testosterone injections, and the following year to have her breasts surgically removed – or encouraging the chemical or surgical castration of teenage boys in an impossible quest to turn them into females – are guilty of child sexual abuse. Check out this “therapist” on TikTok who says she’s “so happy” that a teenage girl who was inspired by her video convinced her father to allow her to undergo “top surgery” – that is, to have her breasts cut off. We’re looking at child sexual abuse writ large.

What about compelling 2- and 3-year-old toddlers to sit at the feet of drag queens – many of whom, it turns out, have criminal records as sex offenders? Is that not a form of child sexual abuse?

And by the way, who on earth are these “doctors” that are cutting into the sacred creation of God, surgically amputating children’s healthy body parts and deforming and disabling them, while freely dispensing dangerous drugs with possibly lethal side effects? An enormous amount of baseline respect Americans have traditionally had for physicians has already been lost due to the cowardly acquiescence on the part of many, though fortunately not all, doctors to the intensely politicized and grossly dishonest, unscientific, and in many cases, deadly, mismanagement of the COVID pandemic. Doctors are not rebuilding that lost trust by performing ghoulish, Frankenstein-like surgeries on children in craven obedience to radical gender ideology, but radical disobedience to the Hippocratic Oath they swore – to “first, do no harm.”

Bottom line: Those on the radical left are angry, obsessed – and arguably possessed – and have little regard for the God-given innocence of children. They prove that every day. Their abortion messaging has gone from “safe, legal and rare” a couple decades ago to openly reveling in being able to kill unborn children up to the very moment of birth, for any reason or no reason at all. They indoctrinate America’s youth with toxic doctrines like Marxist “critical race theory” and corrupt them with pornography and explicit “sex education” at absurdly immature ages.

Still, exceeding all of this is the left’s current obsession with grooming and recruiting innocent children into the dark transgender realm. It is, very simply – as Jason Whitlock recently told Tucker Carlson – "satanic," and amounts to the sexual abuse and corruption of innocent children on a scale more massive than this nation has ever seen, or even imagined was possible.

