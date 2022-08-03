Republican congresswoman killed in head-on car crash

(UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58.

Walorski was riding in an SUV with Emma Thomson, 28, a member of her staff, and Zach Potts, 27, chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party when another vehicle struck them head-on. Thomson, Potts and the driver -- and sole occupant -- of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, also died of their injuries, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.

Walorski's office confirmed the news in a post on her Twitter account.

Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) August 3, 2022

