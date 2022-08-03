A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.
Republican congresswoman killed in head-on car crash

'She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2022 at 6:21pm
(Image by Engin Akyurt from Pixabay)

(UPI) -- Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican who represented Indiana in Congress since 2013, died Wednesday in a car crash in her home district, her office announced. She was 58.

Walorski was riding in an SUV with Emma Thomson, 28, a member of her staff, and Zach Potts, 27, chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party when another vehicle struck them head-on. Thomson, Potts and the driver -- and sole occupant -- of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, also died of their injuries, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.

Walorski's office confirmed the news in a post on her Twitter account.

