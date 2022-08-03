Republican TV anchor Kari Lake takes lead in close Arizona governor's primary

(KPHO) -- PHOENIX -- Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake took the overnight lead against Karrin Taylor Robson, with 46% to 44% of the vote. Lake, a former news anchor, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primaries against Karrin Taylor Robson, a development attorney backed by various Republicans including former Vice President Mike Pence and current Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Last night around 2 a.m., Lake took to Twitter to challenge Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs.

Prior to her confirmed lead, Lake told crowds at an election rally that she is “winning this 100%” and that there is “no path to victory for my opponent. We won this race.” Some of her supporters were seen praying in a circle around 10 p.m.

Almost 10pm and Lake supporters are praying in a circle. They’re hopeful Kari pulls through by the end of the night. pic.twitter.com/0vv6HET3YB — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) August 3, 2022

