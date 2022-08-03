A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.ELECTION 2022
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Republican TV anchor Kari Lake takes lead in close Arizona governor's primary

'No path to victory for my opponent. We won this race'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2022 at 11:34am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Kari Lake (Video screenshot)

Kari Lake (Video screenshot)

(KPHO) -- PHOENIX -- Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake took the overnight lead against Karrin Taylor Robson, with 46% to 44% of the vote. Lake, a former news anchor, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primaries against Karrin Taylor Robson, a development attorney backed by various Republicans including former Vice President Mike Pence and current Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Last night around 2 a.m., Lake took to Twitter to challenge Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs.

Prior to her confirmed lead, Lake told crowds at an election rally that she is “winning this 100%” and that there is “no path to victory for my opponent. We won this race.” Some of her supporters were seen praying in a circle around 10 p.m.

TRENDING: The LGBT strategy to gain constitutional protection

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Visa knew it was allegedly enabling site to host child porn, judge says
Senate Dems fight to prevent Trump from 'draining the swamp'
White House celebrates falling gas prices, but they're still incredibly high
Yanked! School district pulls dozens of books including 'Gender Queer,' 'Two Boys Kissing'
Republican TV anchor Kari Lake takes lead in close Arizona governor's primary
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×