Revealed: Your own identity carries divine 'name of God'

Answering ordinary questions such as "Who are you" or "What's your name" may seem trivial and mundane, but millions of people have little or no idea they're actually voicing the divine name of God when they utter the answers.

The fascinating subject was probed recently on the popular Bible TV show "Shabbat Night Live," as host Scott Laird interviewed Joe Kovacs, author of the new bestseller, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." (See video of the show below.)

The pair investigated people's ultimate identity, and how every human being has a divine proclamation.

"Who are you? We all want to know who we are, our identity," explained Kovacs.

"And if somebody asks you, 'What's your name?' or 'Who are you?,' You would say 'I am Scott.' I would say, 'I am Joe.' It's a very simple thing, and everybody in the audience can insert their own name there. But the point is, that when you say your own identity, you are saying God's name first.

"Because you are saying, 'I am ... whatever your name is.' You're saying God's name first because God has used that phrase, 'I AM' to identify Himself.

"'I AM WHO I AM. This is what you are to say ... I AM has sent me to you. ... This is my name forever; this is how I am to be remembered in every generation (Exodus 3:14-15 CSB).

"So it's a memorial for how we remember God because you're saying it every time you say your name. Your own identity is already attached to God."

Kovacs went on to explain that God's presence in people's identity goes far beyond the present time, but extends into everyone's future.

"Not only is it attached to God now," he said, "once we're resurrected from the dead and become members of God's family forever, we're going to have God's name on us forever. Jesus says that. 'I'm going to write on them the name of my God (Revelation 3:12) ... and my 'Father's name,' (Revelation 14:1) because it's another way of saying that we're going to become on the divine level as children of God."

Laird agreed and then brought up the custom of women often changing their names at wedlock.

"And when we change our names for marriage purposes, there's something in there too, isn't there?" Laird asked.

"Absolutely," said Kovacs.

"Women change their name all the time when they get married and you might wonder how did this start. God started it because He is broadcasting the end from the beginning. I cannot overstate this Scripture enough. Isaiah 46:10, God says He's 'declaring the end from the beginning.' He's telling you the conclusion of the story right from the start. And the conclusion of our story, is that we, the bride of Christ if you want to think of it that way, the wife of God as Revelation calls us, we are going to be married to God.

"And so we are going to change our name from human beings here in the flesh, to the very family name of God. That's when the name change comes. That's why brides change their name to the family name of their husband. God is our husband. He says in the Old Testament, 'I am your husband,' "I am married unto you" (Jeremiah 3:14).

"All these phrases are in the Old Testament and again they're previewing the very famous marriage, the most important marriage because we are the spouse of God. So we get a name change from human beings to God beings. It says in the Old Testament, Psalm 82:6, 'I said, "You are gods,'" that phrase is in the Bible, you are Elohim. Because He's telling us the end right now."

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, "Reaching God Speed" is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God's hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that's still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning "Doubting Thomas," and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who's ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God's people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a "darkness that can be felt" (Hint: it's something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by "outer darkness"

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They're far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you've been missing. Plus hundreds more ...

