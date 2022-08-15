Robosexuals: Many seek to 'upgrade' their love life with 'sex-tech'

(YNET NEWS) -- In 2015, Dr. Ian Pearson, British futurologist specializing in predicting social trends, published a report presenting predictions regarding mankind’s sex lives in the coming decades. In this report, “The Rise of the Robosexuals," Pearson predicted that by 2025, we’ll start seeing sex robots - primarily among the more affluent. By 2030, humans and robots will be having virtual sex. By 2035, most of us will be buying accessories for virtual sex.

It's been seven years and Pearson’s predictions are still far from being coming true. But he wasn’t completely wrong. Most of us aren’t having sex with robots and if we have bought any accessories recently, it’s likely a pair of “50 Shades of Grey” inspired handcuffs. But change is in the air: a huge sex-tech industry is blossoming and it will fundamentally change our sex lives.

“Sex-tech” is an umbrella term describing technology - based innovations designed to improve, innovate, shake up and enhance human sexuality. These technologies include porn consumption with VR glasses, sex dolls, a broad variety of Bluetooth supported accessories allowing for remote “sexual contact," sex machines, wearable technology and plethora of sexual health products designed to provide solutions for people with disabilities.

