'Rushdie insulted Islam': Justifying attack, Iran faults author for his own stabbing

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- TEHRAN -- An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, while also blaming him for his own assault, in the country’s first public comments on the attack.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists.

“We categorically deny” any link with the attack, Kanaani said. “No one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Read the full story ›