A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Rushdie insulted Islam': Justifying attack, Iran faults author for his own stabbing

'Exposed himself to the anger and rage of the people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2022 at 5:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- TEHRAN -- An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, while also blaming him for his own assault, in the country’s first public comments on the attack.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists.

“We categorically deny” any link with the attack, Kanaani said. “No one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New movement aims to share 'Original Testament' with the world
'Rushdie insulted Islam': Justifying attack, Iran faults author for his own stabbing
The amazing math of potato chips
Robosexuals: Many seek to 'upgrade' their love life with 'sex-tech'
U.N. fires top official for criticizing lethal Islamic Jihad rocket barrage on Israel
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×