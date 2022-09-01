Sarah Palin loses bid for House seat in Alaska's special election

(FOX NEWS) -- Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated former Alaska Gov. and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in an Alaska special general election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Don Young's term in Congress, according to unofficial ranked-choice voting results announced in the state on Wednesday.

The special general election for the vacant seat in Alaska, which was held on Aug. 17, used ranked-choice voting, a measure approved by Alaska residents in 2020 that dismissed the state's previous election method consisting of partisan elections ahead of general elections. Due to the measure's approval, all candidates in the special election appeared on the same ballot.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference on their ballots. Should one candidate receive a majority of first-preference votes, that individual is declared the winner in the race. However, if no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. Following the elimination of the candidate who received the least amount of first-preference votes, voters' second-preference choices are evaluated and a new tally is established to determine whether a candidate in the race has received a majority of the vote. That process is repeated until a candidate wins a majority of the vote.

