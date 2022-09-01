A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sarah Palin loses bid for House seat in Alaska's special election

Democrat Mary Peltola to fill remainder of Rep. Don Young's term

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2022 at 10:22pm
Sarah Palin (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated former Alaska Gov. and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in an Alaska special general election to fill the remainder of former Rep. Don Young's term in Congress, according to unofficial ranked-choice voting results announced in the state on Wednesday.

The special general election for the vacant seat in Alaska, which was held on Aug. 17, used ranked-choice voting, a measure approved by Alaska residents in 2020 that dismissed the state's previous election method consisting of partisan elections ahead of general elections. Due to the measure's approval, all candidates in the special election appeared on the same ballot.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference on their ballots. Should one candidate receive a majority of first-preference votes, that individual is declared the winner in the race. However, if no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. Following the elimination of the candidate who received the least amount of first-preference votes, voters' second-preference choices are evaluated and a new tally is established to determine whether a candidate in the race has received a majority of the vote. That process is repeated until a candidate wins a majority of the vote.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







