Satanist has a vision of Jesus, gets delivered from addiction and suicide

'I felt this love and this joy from God'

Published August 17, 2022 at 9:55pm
Published August 17, 2022 at 9:55pm
Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

(CBN NEWS) -- By the time he was 19, Sam Bishop had been bounced from home to home, gotten hooked on drugs, and also been kicked out of the Army. More than anything, he wanted control of his spiraling life.

That's when Sam gave his soul in exchange for the power of Satan.

"It was this sense inside of me like I'd finally, completely dedicated myself to Satan," he recalls. "When I began to experiment with witchcraft, I began to feel this control. I began to feel like I can manipulate the world around me. I can manipulate the people around me. I'm tired of being stepped on. I'm tired of not being accepted and loved by everybody so I am going to force it to happen."

Read the full story ›

