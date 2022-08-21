School board defies protesters, keeps ban on pride flags, preferred pronouns

(DAILYWIRE) -- A Wisconsin school district held firm against protesters, upholding a ban on displaying LGBTQ or Black Lives Matter flags in classrooms or using preferred pronouns in school-related emails.

In the face of opposition from numerous speakers Tuesday night at a school board hearing, the board retained its position.

NOW: The library at Kettle Moraine High School is filling up before tonight’s 7pm meeting. The school board is set to discuss its policy banning political signs/flags, which includes pride flags. Teachers also cannot list their pronouns on their email signatures. pic.twitter.com/2xF8iDul1q — Cassidy Williams (@CassidyWtv) August 16, 2022

“We live in a world where politics are highlighted, and it puts people in uncomfortable positions,” Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Stephen Plum stated.

TRENDING: Confessions of a former communist

Read the full story ›