A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School board defies protesters, keeps ban on pride flags, preferred pronouns

'We live in a world where politics are highlighted, and it puts people in uncomfortable positions'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 21, 2022 at 7:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILYWIRE) -- A Wisconsin school district held firm against protesters, upholding a ban on displaying LGBTQ or Black Lives Matter flags in classrooms or using preferred pronouns in school-related emails.

In the face of opposition from numerous speakers Tuesday night at a school board hearing, the board retained its position.

“We live in a world where politics are highlighted, and it puts people in uncomfortable positions,” Kettle Moraine School District Superintendent Stephen Plum stated.

TRENDING: Confessions of a former communist

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Article on 'fat' Arab women sparks super-sized uproar
Elmo show getting star-studded Israeli adaptation
Miracle in Judea: No injuries after full bus riddled with bullets
Mike Pence has second thoughts on testifying to Jan. 6 Committee
School board defies protesters, keeps ban on pride flags, preferred pronouns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×