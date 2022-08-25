Sean Hannity threatens legal action against 'lying loser' Senate candidate

(MEDIAITE) -- Sean Hannity is threatening legal action against John Fetterman over fundraising texts the Pennsylvania Senate candidate has been sending.

In a scalding monologue on Fox News Tuesday, Hannity accused Fetterman of lying about him in the texts — in which the Senate candidate claimed that Hannity spread lies in during a recent interview with Fetterman’s opponent, Mehmet Oz.

“As of now, the Fetterman campaign is refusing to debate Doctor [Mehmet] Oz, also refusing my invitation to appear on the program — as he and his campaign have been lying about me, raising money off of my name, he apparently yet another fundraising text, attacking me, lying about me, calling me a liar,” Hannity said. “Every day he lies about me, I’ll continue to tell the truth about his radical, extreme positions.”

