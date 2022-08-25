A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sean Hannity threatens legal action against 'lying loser' Senate candidate

'He may be hearing from my lawyers very shortly'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2022 at 9:18pm
President Donald J. Trump participates in a town-hall interview taping with Sean Hannity of Fox News Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Green Bay-Austin Struble International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(MEDIAITE) -- Sean Hannity is threatening legal action against John Fetterman over fundraising texts the Pennsylvania Senate candidate has been sending.

In a scalding monologue on Fox News Tuesday, Hannity accused Fetterman of lying about him in the texts — in which the Senate candidate claimed that Hannity spread lies in during a recent interview with Fetterman’s opponent, Mehmet Oz.

“As of now, the Fetterman campaign is refusing to debate Doctor [Mehmet] Oz, also refusing my invitation to appear on the program — as he and his campaign have been lying about me, raising money off of my name, he apparently yet another fundraising text, attacking me, lying about me, calling me a liar,” Hannity said. “Every day he lies about me, I’ll continue to tell the truth about his radical, extreme positions.”

