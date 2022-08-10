See for yourself what YouTube insists is misinformation from Trump

You can now see and hear for yourself what YouTube keeps insisting is "misinformation" from President Donald Trump.

The social-media corporation, which incidentally suppressed that accurate reporting about Hunter Biden and his family cartel's schemes to do business with likely enemies of America just as his father was being voted on in 2020, censored a video from the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

It held its Road to the Majority conference in Tennessee recently, and Trump, who has spoken at the event multiple times, addressed the audience.

Commentator Todd Starnes explained Trump commented on a variety of issues, to an enthused crowd.

"This is censorship, pure and simple," Ralph Reed, the founder of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, told Starnes.

YouTube claimed the speech violated its misinformation policy but the company refused to explain or provide specifics.

It even rejected an appeal from the coalition.

"No doubt that the conservatives were victims of censorship – and for no good reason," Starnes said. "As Ralph Reed pointed out – disagreement does not equate to disinformation."

Starnes pointedly said YouTube can decide what is on its platform, and it has decided "Sex and debauchery meet their standards, but faith and freedom do not."

The speech itself:

Trump commented on the "left-wing facism" that has engulfed Washington, D.C., these days.

And in November, at the midterm elections, he promised, "We're going to take back our freedom. We're going to take back our country."

He noted the "spirit of anger and hatred" that drives the leftists across America these days.

He said conservatives' wants are basic, and historic: home education, strong military, strong police, low taxes, few regulations.

"So many things all of which we had just a year and a half ago," he said.

He pointed out leftists even "rage" against "nature itself."

"This is a spiritual problem," he said.

He explained radicalism has become the "religion" of leftist politicians.

"It has warped their sense of wright and wrong, true and false, good and evil."

