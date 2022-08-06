Senator calls Democrats' left wing 'the enemy within'

America's far left has taken control of the Democratic Party, becoming an "enemy within" that has transformed the United States into an unrecognizable country, said Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida on Friday.

"Today we face the greatest danger we have ever faced," said Scott in a speech at the Dallas, Texas, meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC

"The militant left-wing in our country has become the enemy within," he said in remarks reported by Just the News.

Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, acknowledged that his statement is "pretty dramatic."

TRENDING: Joe Manchin's ridiculous 'closing loopholes' claim

He argued the left, with outsized influence on the economy and culture, is portraying a dark vision of America as it targets patriotism, border security, gender and free speech.

"When you turn on the news at night, do you even recognize the country you see?" he asked.

"Are you worried for your family? Are you worried for your freedoms?

Scott said the "woke left now controls the Democrat Party, the entire federal government, the news media, academia, big tech, Hollywood, most corporate board rooms, and now even some of our top military leaders."

Is the far-left arm of the Democratic Party the "enemy within"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (462 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

"They are working hard to redefine our country," he said.

In May, Scott spotlighted the Biden administration's proposed amendments to World Health Organization regulations that would give the U.N. agency's director-general unilateral authority to declare a health emergency in the United States.

The WHO, the senator wrote on Twitter, "has served as a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party & helped Communist China cover up info on COVID-19."

"The Biden admin must NOT give this sham of a health agency national sovereignty over the U.S. & control over Americans' lives & health."

See Scott's remarks at CPAC Dallas:

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the Biden era of rapidly metastasizing madness, the greatest madness of all may be today’s shockingly widespread campaign to indoctrinate, seduce, groom and flat-out RECRUIT America’s children into the dark world of transgenderism. Countless LGBT activists, including many public-school teachers, have taken to proselytizing the new transgender salvation to America’s children, both on social media and within the schools themselves. Even Biden’s far-left Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supports taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable children, declaring ghoulishly, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.” The result? Untold numbers of America’s kids are being led into lives of not just unending conflict, confusion, suffering, deformity and disability, but far too often – as multiple studies prove – suicide. The whole unbelievable story – including the underlying reasons, almost entirely unreported elsewhere, for what amounts to the most massive child sexual abuse campaign in American history – is explored as never before in the July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “WHAT’S REALLY BEHIND THE TRANSGENDER CRAZE?”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!