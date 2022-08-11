Senator: 'We have a corrupt medical system in this country'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has stood out in the Senate for giving a platform to scientists, physicians and health experts who are critical of the COVID-19 vaccines and the government's pandemic mitigation efforts.

During the pandemic, it's become clearer than ever to him that the American health care system has been compromised by money from Big Pharma, Epoch News reported.

"We have a corrupt medical system in this country," Johnson told NTD's "Capitol Report" program.

"From the pharmaceutical companies down to the federal health agencies through to the research centers and medical journals. It should concern every American," he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration have failed in their duty to provide accurate data, forcing the public to turn to foreign sources.

"We’ve had to look to either Israel or Public Health England, Public Health Scotland. Now they’re shutting down their information streams as well," he said.

Johnson said one of his "biggest concerns is our federal health agencies have not been honest."

"They’ve not been transparent," charging the CDC is engage in "willful ignorance."

Johnson sent a letter in July to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky asking about the conflicting statements she and others have made about the reliability of the data in the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS has compiled reports of nearly 30,000 deaths from the COVID-19 vaccines and more than 1 million adverse events.

"The American people deserve the truth and you have not been providing it," Johnson wrote. "That is why I, together with millions of Americans, have completely lost faith in the CDC and other federal health agencies. It is time to start regaining their confidence and your agency’s integrity by coming clean, being transparent, and telling the truth."

Johnson said in the NTD interview that as "soon as the safety signals started screaming at them through the VAER system, what do they do? They denigrated the VAER system."

The senator said that "one of the biggest disappointments in terms of the federal health agencies is they're just not giving us the information, and I don’t think they really want to."

He called vaccine mandates "pointless, completely idiotic, and totally destructive," arguing the CDC's own data confirmed long ago that the COVID vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission.

Johnson said he's always been supportive of the pharmaceutical industry, which has products that can improve lives, but "now I've just witnessed the capture of U.S. regulatory agencies by Big Pharma."

