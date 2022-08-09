Shocking raid of Trump means Garland must go

By launching a surprise attack on President Trump's home in Florida, while Trump was away, the Biden administration has breached even its own low standard for decency. Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland should resign immediately for allowing it.

"My beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump said Monday evening. "They even broke into my safe!"

The supposed pretext for this raid – to recover some obscure old presidential papers for the National Archives – cannot be taken seriously. Such a trivial pursuit would hardly justify this unprecedented assault and the massive federal resources thrown at it.

Joe Biden’s presidency has brought a series of humiliating defeats for the United States. The Taliban defeated Biden in Afghanistan; millions of migrants stream across our southern border; and the Chinese Communist Party lobbed missiles at Taiwan during House Speaker Pelosi’s visit.

No, the real reason for this raid on Trump is as plain as the advancing dementia on Joe Biden’s addled face. With each successful election result this year, Trump is on track to win back the White House in 2024, and panicky Democrats are exploiting their control of the federal government to try to prevent that from happening.

This raid was executed on the 91st day before the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8. That timing over a non-urgent issue was apparently a futile gesture to comply with longstanding Justice Department policy to avoid upsetting the political process within 90 days of an election.

"This unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump declared at the end of the day-long assault. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by radical left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024 … and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."

For more than a year, a committee of partisan Democrats on Capitol Hill, joined by two renegade Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, have been trying to prosecute Trump for anything under the sun. Kinzinger is already a lame duck, and Cheney is certain to receive a well-deserved comeuppance in her Wyoming primary election next week.

"Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries" – or Ukraine, he might have added. "Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before."

Unfortunately Ukraine, where the main opposition party is outlawed while opposition politicians are jailed or exiled, is the apparent model for how Democrats are running the U.S. government. Biden has spent tens of billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars propping up that corrupt regime, but now we learn that most of the arms we shipped to the region failed to reach their final destination and cannot be accounted for.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago is reminiscent of the predawn arrest in 2019 of Trump’s friend Roger Stone, who described opening his door and "staring down barrel of two assault weapons [and] a dozen other FBI agents in the background, all wearing night goggles, full SWAT gear, side arms, and so-on. On the ground was a large metal device used to break down a door which was unnecessary."

Also executed in Florida, additional FBI agents even arrived by boat despite how Stone always complied peacefully and would have driven himself to any courthouse. He was ultimately pardoned for the politically motivated accusations against him.

Agents of the Deep State "essentially went through every square inch of my house, literally every square inch. They removed all of my electronics, my computer, my laptop, my iPad, a lot of computer disks, none of which" had any relevant evidence, Stone explained.

Using similar shock-and-awe, the army of FBI agents who ransacked Trump’'s home and office without proper supervision may have viewed, copied, photographed or taken more than the search warrant authorized. The Constitution limits searches to the particular items listed or area of a home set forth in a search warrant, but abusively going beyond the warrant is unfortunately common practice.

Politically motivated prosecutions will be on the ballot next Tuesday when Wyoming Republicans vote against Cheney and again in November when all Americans can vote against incumbent Democrats at every level of our government.

Republicans running for the U.S. House and Senate must commit to stopping these abuses as soon as they retake the Congress next year. At a minimum, they should subpoena all Justice Department records, emails and personal cell phone data relating to the possible prosecution of Trump, so the public can see what is really going on behind closed doors in the politicized Department of Injustice under Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland.

