'He shot my arm off': Watch armed man flee when 80-year-old store owner fires gun

'I took care of it and that was that'

Published August 3, 2022 at 6:33pm
Published August 3, 2022 at 6:33pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(USA TODAY) -- In a faceoff that lasted seconds, an armed man was shot by an 80-year-old Southern California store owner who pulled a shotgun out from behind the counter and opened fire during an attempted robbery.

Surveillance video captured the moment the business owner opened fire on would-be robbers armed with long rifles at the convenience store in Norco, a city in Riverside County roughly 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

"I would always protect my employees, my customers, myself. This instance, fortunately, I was here by myself, so I only had to worry about that. I took care of it and that was that," the store’s owner, identified by CBS LA asCraig Cope, told the station.

