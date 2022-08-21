'Very sick': Liz Cheney goes nuclear on her own party

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called "large portions" of the Republican Party "very sick" in an interview recapping her failed bid to stay in office.

Cheney, asked by ABC News what she thought her loss said about the Republican Party, said it signified former President Donald Trump's stranglehold on the party.

"It says that clearly [Trump's] hold is very strong among some portions of the Republican Party. My state of Wyoming is not necessarily a representative sample of the party," Cheney said.

