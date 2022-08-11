A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Sierra Leone imposes curfew as anti-government protests turn deadly

Protesters threw rocks, burned tires in frustration over worsening economic hardships

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2022 at 4:27pm
Sierra Leone imposes curfew as anti-government protests turn deadly (video screenshot)

Sierra Leone imposes curfew as anti-government protests turn deadly (video screenshot)

(FRANCE 24) – At least two police officers and one civilian died after a day of anti-government protests in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, staff at the city’s main mortuary said on Wednesday.

Sierra Leone’s government previously said there had been deaths, but did not say how many, as protesters threw rocks and burned tyres in the streets out of frustration at worsening economic hardship and other issues.

The West African country, which has been struggling with rising inflation and a fuel crisis, imposed a nationwide curfew from 3 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) in a bid to stem the violence.

Read the full story ›

