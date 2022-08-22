'The skinniest kid at fat camp': Brian Stelter mocked as 'a punchline in this business'

By Harold Hutchison

A Fox News contributor lambasted recently fired CNN host Brian Stelter’s bragging about his show’s ratings during an appearance early Monday morning.

“He was a chief offender of this new brand of what they call journalism, yet he comes on and lectures us how to do our jobs, which made him a punchline in this business,” Joe Concha told “Fox and Friends First” co-host Carley Shimkus. “But my favorite moment yesterday, and I’ll leave it here, was when Stelter proclaimed his show was one of the highest rated on CNN on weekends, which is like being the skinniest kid at fat camp.”

CNN announced the cancellation of Stelter’s show, “Reliable Sources,” Thursday, with Stelter departing the network after nine years. Stelter was perceived as a partisan critic of conservatives, Axios reported in June.

WATCH:

“What CNN has become, Carley, is exactly what Brian Stelter offered, which is somebody you cannot trust and, quite frankly, opinion under the guise of journalism,” Concha continued.

Concha also said that Stelter’s departure involved another factor.

“This is why, Todd, Carley, you don’t allow somebody who just got fired a couple of days ago to go back on the air and do what he has been doing for months and months, which is bashing, criticizing new leadership that was coming in, Discovery, which took over CNN, and Chris Licht, who is now the new CNN president,” Concha said.

“Here you have Brian Stelter openly criticizing one of his new bosses, John Malone, Discovery’s largest shareholder, Discovery now owns CNN,” Concha continued. “By the way, Malone’s been in the media business for decades, he is quite highly respected, he called him a misinformed idiot about CNN and not very bright when it comes to journalism in general. All John Malone observed was something that is completely obvious to anyone who follows what CNN has become, or had become under Jeff Zucker.”

Stelter and CNN did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

