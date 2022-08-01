A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Smartphones can actually make you smarter, study says

May help to improve memory skills, instead of making people lazy or forgetful

Published August 1, 2022 at 5:44pm
(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Using smartphones may actually help to improve a person’s memory skills, instead of making them lazy or forgetful, a new study finds. Researchers from University College London say digital devices can store important information, which frees up our brains to remember other things.

The team adds that using a phone as an “external memory” not only helps people remember what’s stored in the phone, but also helps them remember unsaved information as well. Until now, neuroscientists have been worried that using too much technology could reduce brain function and even lead to a form of “digital dementia.”

“We wanted to explore how storing information in a digital device could influence memory abilities,” says the study’s senior author Dr. Sam Gilbert in a media release.

Read the full story ›

