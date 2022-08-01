Soldiers restore 1,500-year-old site possibly honoring prophet Samuel's mother, Hannah

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A group of IDF soldiers took part over the past month in an effort to uncover anew a 1,500-year-old nuns’ convent said to honor the biblical Hannah near the central town of Shoham, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Monday.

A small area of the Horbat Hani site located inside a military zone had been unintentionally damaged by army activity, the release said. Soldiers were enlisted to excavate and clean up the convent in a joint educational project between the authority and military called The Nature Defense Forces Program: Officers Take Responsibility for the Environment.

“The Byzantine convent was first excavated twenty years ago by Dr. Uzi Dahari and Dr. Yehiel Zelinger of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and it was subsequently covered up to protect it. It is now visible again, thanks to the project carried out with the soldiers,” the statement read.

Read the full story ›