Soldiers restore 1,500-year-old site possibly honoring prophet Samuel's mother, Hannah

'An example of officers taking responsibility for the environment'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 1, 2022 at 5:06pm
Decorative elements in the mosaic pavement at an ancient convent at Horbat Hani, near the central town of Shoham, Israel. (Photo courtesy Gilead Stern, Israel Antiquities Authority)

Decorative elements in the mosaic pavement at an ancient convent at Horbat Hani, near the central town of Shoham, Israel. (Photo courtesy Gilead Stern, Israel Antiquities Authority)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A group of IDF soldiers took part over the past month in an effort to uncover anew a 1,500-year-old nuns’ convent said to honor the biblical Hannah near the central town of Shoham, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Monday.

A small area of the Horbat Hani site located inside a military zone had been unintentionally damaged by army activity, the release said. Soldiers were enlisted to excavate and clean up the convent in a joint educational project between the authority and military called The Nature Defense Forces Program: Officers Take Responsibility for the Environment.

“The Byzantine convent was first excavated twenty years ago by Dr. Uzi Dahari and Dr. Yehiel Zelinger of the Israel Antiquities Authority, and it was subsequently covered up to protect it. It is now visible again, thanks to the project carried out with the soldiers,” the statement read.

Read the full story ›

