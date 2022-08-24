Something is rotten in the state of America

In 1940, outnumbered 3 to 1, the Royal Air Force took to the skies to defend England against Nazi warplanes seeking to establish air superiority in the pivotal World War II Battle of Britain. The Germans failed to do so. Addressing the House of Commons later, Prime Minister Winston Churchill eloquently praised his country's air warriors stating, "Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few."

While those Royal Air Force pilots proved what a few courageous men could do to save a nation, we are now witnessing in America how a few power-hungry individuals can destroy one. Despite America surviving over two centuries of wars involving enemies both foreign and domestic, never in the field of human conflict has so much of a republic's destruction been inflicted by so few.

There is one key element imperative to America's continuing survival – the need to keep and maintain public trust. In fact, "trust is the foundation of a functioning democratic system." It includes maintaining trust by: a voting system cleansed of practices lending themselves to fraud, thus denying voters the confidence to know their vote truly does count; governmental institutions and those employed therein acting accordingly; and all law enforcement agencies demonstrating a continuing commitment to perform their mission, devoid of party politics and loyalties.

Today, almost six out of 10 Americans lack confidence in election integrity. In 1964, the Supreme Court of the United States decided the Reynolds v. Sims case, "establishing the principle of 'one man, one vote.'" However, clearly several events occurred during our 2020 presidential election that caused a majority of Americans to question whether that is what happened. Voters went to bed election night with President Donald Trump holding a seemingly insurmountable lead, only to have it miraculously disappear as absentee ballots hauled in late to voting centers and ballots – video-taped being stuffed into collection boxes – were tallied, swinging the count in Joe Biden's favor, helped also by voting machine issues.

A close presidential election occurred in 2000 between then Vice President Al Gore and former Gov. George W. Bush, resulting in "hanging chads" on Florida ballots, which ultimately determined its outcome. This led to a bipartisan commission on federal election reform. The commission's establishment was absolutely necessary to restore public confidence in our voting system.

However, no similar bipartisan federal election reform effort was launched following the 2020 election to identify and correct the issues encountered. While 14 states have passed legislation to improve election integrity, a lot still remains to be done.

And now various politicians are undermining the integrity of our federal institutions.

Among these are SCOTUS, which has been relentlessly attacked for simply doing its job in issuing decisions based on our Constitution's parameters and overruling others that were extra-constitutional. Then there's the Department of Justice, which subjected a former opposition president to a raid – seeking classified documents while not even allowing him to monitor the search – and the FBI, which has steadily exposed a partisan liberal core targeting conservative thinkers.

The undermining of SCOTUS is particularly egregious, as the public loss of confidence in the highest court in the land presages worse things are to come. Foremost among SCOTUS critics is President Biden. But even SCOTUS, whose members historically made decisions without criticizing fellow court members extrajudicially for opposing views, has violated that rule. Liberal Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor further sparked criticism by suggesting, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, SCOTUS would not "survive the stench" of following politics rather than precedent.

But the 1896 racist decision Plessy v. Ferguson supporting "separate but equal" facilities is only one example of bad precedent. SCOTUS overturned it almost six decades later in the case of Brown v. Board of Education. Some leftist constitutional scholars are now suggesting we should toss the Constitution entirely.

As for the FBI, its partisan leanings were seen clearly in communications between two FBI agents assigned to investigate the Trump-Russia collusion hoax – Peter Strzok and his bed partner, fellow agent Lisa Page. They said they had to "find" evidence proving his guilt. The two lovebirds were assisted in this effort by a gaggle of other pro-Hillary Clinton FBI agents on the same investigative team with but one purpose – to get Trump.

One can just see this pro-Hillary team of "independent" law enforcement investigators licking their chops to get Trump. They had previously demonstrated their keen investigatory skills by building a non-case involving Hillary's most recent scandal. She was investigated for allegedly transmitting classified material over an unsanctioned email carrier and other transgressions. Their investigative report basically determined "there is nothing here to see, folks, so keep moving."

Of course, this conclusion was only reached after FBI Director James Comey wrote a report describing Hillary's actions in the exact verbiage necessary to meet the criminal standard (from "gross negligence"), only to change it (to "extremely careless") after Agent Strzok interceded to point out this "error."

Additionally, Hillary, although questioned by agents, unbelievably, was never put under oath and was queried with other of her staff members present despite being relevant to the investigation. It was also after Hillary had ordered her staff to destroy their cell phones and undertake the "drastic cyber-measure" of using the open source cleaning software product BleachBit to wipe systems "so even God couldn't read them" – despite an outstanding court order not to do so. Yet, the pro-Hillary FBI investigative team shockingly found she committed no crime.

Interestingly, the operation to raid Trump's home was led by the same FBI bureau chief not only involved in the Russia collusion hoax but the one who also botched the plot instigated to supposedly kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A Newsweek report suggests the raid's real focus was to find documents exonerating Trump from involvement in the Russia collusion story. A post-raid poll indicates 53% of Americans now believe "a group of politicized thugs exist at the top of the FBI who are using (it) … as Joe Biden's personal Gestapo."

The fact that 14 FBI whistleblowers have now stood up to condemn their agency's politicalization suggests the troops have become restless over their leaders' misguided political course change.

A line memorialized from William Shakespeare's 16th century play "Hamlet" is "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark." The line's meaning is debated, but the clearest interpretation is that all is not well atop the political hierarchy. If the 2022 midterm elections do not result in Republicans regaining both the House and Senate, "something is rotten in the state of America."

