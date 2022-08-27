'My Son Hunter director tells story about backpack with drugs, another laptop left at rental house

(BREITBART) – "My Son Hunter" director Robert Davi recounted hearing about yet another potentially misplaced Hunter Biden laptop left at a house Hunter was reportedly renting.

The "License to Kill" actor explained that he learned of this other potential Hunter laptop from an actress he was working with when he was casting the part of Grace Anderson in My Son Hunter (played by Emma Gojkovic).

“During research for the film, I had one time that I was working with an actress, when I was looking for the character with Grace Anderson. It happened that her friend rented one of the houses to Hunter Biden, and they found a backpack with drugs and another laptop in there,” Davi said.

