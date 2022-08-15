A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 closes higher on Monday, building on its 4-week win streak

'What this market is doing a really good job at is making a lot of people feel very uncomfortable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2022 at 4:10pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- U.S. equities rose on Monday as the rally on Wall Street looked to continue and traders prepared for a big week for retail earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 152 points, or 0.45%, after dropping nearly 180 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 added 0.3% while the Nasdaq Composite traded 0.48% higher.

Stocks opened the session lower, led by declines in energy and financials, before rebounding into positive territory. Consumer staples, communication services and consumer discretionary moved higher, while Tesla pulled technology into positive territory. Disney gained on news of hedge fund manager Dan Loeb’s stake.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New movement aims to share 'Original Testament' with the world
'Rushdie insulted Islam': Justifying attack, Iran faults author for his own stabbing
The amazing math of potato chips
Robosexuals: Many seek to 'upgrade' their love life with 'sex-tech'
U.N. fires top official for criticizing lethal Islamic Jihad rocket barrage on Israel
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×