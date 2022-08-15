S&P 500 closes higher on Monday, building on its 4-week win streak

(CNBC) -- U.S. equities rose on Monday as the rally on Wall Street looked to continue and traders prepared for a big week for retail earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 152 points, or 0.45%, after dropping nearly 180 points earlier in the session. The S&P 500 added 0.3% while the Nasdaq Composite traded 0.48% higher.

Stocks opened the session lower, led by declines in energy and financials, before rebounding into positive territory. Consumer staples, communication services and consumer discretionary moved higher, while Tesla pulled technology into positive territory. Disney gained on news of hedge fund manager Dan Loeb’s stake.

