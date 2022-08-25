A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wants to 'be an example' of 'body normalcy'

'I show what I represent and what I value with no filter'

Published August 24, 2022 at 8:48pm
Published August 24, 2022 at 8:48pm
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Natalie Mariduena (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Natalie Mariduena, an SI Swimsuit model who has nearly four million followers on Instagram alone, is hoping to raise awareness on "body normalcy."

The model first made a splash in the pages of the magazine in 2021 and was featured in this year’s issue available at newsstands now.

"In the industry, you see models who are very thin or your see plus-size models, but there isn’t this genre of modeling that’s right in the middle," the Chicago native told Fox News Digital. "I try to champion that for other people. I want to be an example of that and show that it’s cool and it’s beautiful. [On social media] I show my body, I show my life, I show what I represent and what I value with no filter. Whether it’s a bikini image or just an image of me out in the street in a cute outfit, I want to show that the normal body size is valued."

