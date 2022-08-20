A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationSHIFTING PRIORITIES
State's school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

Decision followed complaints from conservative lawmakers, angry citizens

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 20, 2022 at 2:38pm
(MSN) – The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country.

Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, voted last week to cancel a previous board edict that was approved a couple of months before the election. The new board agreed with member Seth Holden, who said the pledge did not align with the district's diversity and inclusion code in part because the phrase “under God” does not include all faiths.

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this week promoted new legislation that would require public schools and governing bodies to administer the pledge without mandating that people recite it. Republican state Rep. Pat Heinert, a retired county sheriff, is suggesting that sanctions be put in place for public boards and commissions that don’t require the patriotic oath.

Read the full story ›

