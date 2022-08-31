Stephen Colbert loses spot as king of late-night TV. You'll love new No. 1

By Harold Hutchison

CBS late-night talk-show host Stephen Colbert lost his proverbial crown as king of late-night television in August to Greg Gutfeld, according to Fox News.

Gutfeld’s late-night show, “Gutfeld!,” which airs in a late-night time slot in the Eastern Time Zone, averaged 2.19 million viewers a night compared to 2.15 million viewers per night for Colbert’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Fox News reported. The show also outperformed “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and “The Daily Show” in average viewers per night.

Fox News’ ‘Gutfeld!’ with @greggutfeld makes ratings history — August is the first month in five years that ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ didn’t finish No. 1 https://t.co/JQhYo3bPxZ #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8Za2cuckis — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 30, 2022

“Gutfeld!” averaged 358,000 viewers between ages 25 and 54, the range most coveted by advertisers, trailing only “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity,” and “The Five,” where Gutfeld is a co-host, according to Fox News. All three shows are on Fox News.

The roundtable format show that brings together Gutfeld and other regulars like George “Tyrus” Murdoch and Kat Timpf with a variety of newcomers launched in April 2021, Fox News reported. It won the Impact Award during the 2021 Fox News Media Spotlight Awards in June.

The last time Colbert’s show did not finish first among late-night talk shows was January 2017, according to Fox News.

