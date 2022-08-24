A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks end with gains, Dow and S&P 500 snap three-day slide

Consumer discretionary, real estate and communication services among best-performing sectors

Published August 24, 2022
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:06pm
(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 rose Wednesday, snapping a three-day decline, as investors awaited more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106 points, or 0.13%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.42%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.55%. The Dow and the S&P 500 were higher after three straight sessions of declines.

Consumer discretionary, real estate and communication services were the best-performing sectors in the S&P 500. Meanwhile, utilities, materials and consumer staples were market laggards.

