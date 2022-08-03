A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
ON WALL STREET
Stocks rally to reverse 2-day slide, surging on rosy earnings results and economic data

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 416 points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:14pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, clawing back losses from earlier in the week, as traders cheered better-than-expected economic data that helped allay recession fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 416.33 points, or 1.29%, to 32,812.50. The S&P 500 gained 1.56% to 4,155.17, hitting its highest level since June and wiping out losses from earlier in the week. The Nasdaq Composite increased 2.59% to 12,668.16, boosted by rising tech stocks.

A surprise rebound in July services PMI helped investors shake off worries that the U.S. has already fallen into a recession, sending traders back to beaten-down tech stocks. The index released Wednesday ended three months of declines. Data on durable goods orders and manufacturing in June were also better than expected.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
