Stocks soar, S&P 500 hits highest level in 3 months after key report shows slowdown in inflation

Dow Jones Industrial Average jumps 535 points

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2022 at 4:08pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown for rising prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 535 points, or roughly 1.6%. The S&P 500 gained 2.1% and hit its highest level since early May, while Nasdaq Composite rose 2.9%.

The headline consumer price index for July rose 8.5% year over year, and was flat compared to June. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting increases of 8.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

Read the full story ›

